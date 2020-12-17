Insecurity: Villagers Desert Niger Communities over Bandit Attacks

Villagers in some of the security challenged communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have started fleeing from the villages over renewed attacks by bandits.

In the past week, over two people have been killed, 20 people kidnapped and several others injured along with several foodstuffs and properties destroyed by bandits.

The affected communities include Rafi-Doko, Yakila, Katako and other surrounding villages in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The villagers were seen entering Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area in their numbers with loads on their head.

Some residents of Tegina said the villagers are demanding from the Niger State government for a place to set up a camp where they can stay until the security situation improves in their villages.

One of the sources said, “These people came into town today with their loads on their head and hands. Several of them came with their children. They are just moving up and down inside the town searching for where to stay.”

Another Source said, “Some of them are staying with relatives. Over 300 people came into town Tuesday, I saw them myself. A lot of them are still around.”

The people whose communities are affected decried the recent incessant attacks by the bandits saying that it seems they are unrestricted as the attacks have become recurrence.

The people also lamented over the inactions of the state government over the insecurity bedevilling the communities.

The Nation learnt that critical stakeholders are currently meeting over the security situation in the affected areas and how to address it.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, confirmed that people are fleeing their communities for safety.

He stated that the state government is not silent about the issue adding that the government is putting in measures to see how the people will have succour over the incessant attacks.

Inga stated that the measures will be proactive and the security situation in the state will be addressed.

