Finally, Ojezua-led Faction Dumps APC for PDP in Edo

By Adibe Emenyonu

The factional group of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Mr. Anselm Ojezua has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing loss of confidence in the national leadership of the APC and alleged disobedience to the party’s constitution.

This was sequel to the announcement yesterday by the faction of their intention to join the ruling PDP in the state

The resolution to join the PDP was reached at an enlarged meeting of the factional members, chairmen of all the local government area chapters of the party and the state leaders of the party in Edo State held yesterday in Benin City.

The resolution which was signed by 22 members of the executives of the faction led by Ojezua and chairmen of the party across the 18 local government areas of the state, said over 150,000 of their supporters have concluded plans to defect with them.

Part of the resolution read: “Having reviewed the said activities, particularly the romance between the National Caretaker Committee and leaders of a parallel group called the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) who have been parading themselves as members of the All Progressives Congress in the state in spite of their suspension from the party.

“It is hereby further resolved that all our members should join on other leaders and members who have earlier relocated to the PDP with His Excellency, Mr. G. Nogheghase Obaseki and his deputy, Hon. Philip Shahibu.

“Consequently, we encourage our teeming members and leaders at all levels of the party numbering over 150,000 to also renounce their membership of the All Progressives Congress”, the resolution said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

