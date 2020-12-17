Buhari Incompetent to Tackle Insecurity, Says Northern Groups

By Francis Sardauna

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), on Thursday said the prevailing security challenges afflicting the country were indications that President Muhammadu Buhari was incompetent and unwilling to tackle the the problems.

Consequently, it called for the immediate resignation of President Buhari and reorganisation of the nation’s security architecture for the sustainability of peace in the country.

The National Coordinator of the Coalition, Mr. Balarabe Rufai, at a press conference in Katsina christened “#BringBackOurBoys”, said the recent abduction of over 300 Kankara students has showed that Buhari lost the prerogative of providing security for the citizenry.

He said: “President Buhari and his government are apparently helpless, incompetent, incapable or unwilling to act to rescue these 300 kids currently in captivity, exposed to harsh weather conditions, torture, hostile unfamiliar environment, malnutrition, the trauma of forced separation and threat of imminent death.

“The audacity with which the over 300 school children were abducted right under the nose of the President who was a few kilometers away in Katsina at that time, confirms fears that government has completely lost the prerogative of providing security and therefore no longer reliable”.

He stated that some powerful politicians in Buhari’s government, pursuing pecuniary personal benefits “are not willing to see an end to this multiple and intersecting challenges that are making life difficult for a people”.

The coordinator explained that the security challenges in the country, particularly in the North crippled human, economic, and educational emasculation, have escalated beyond the former state of affairs before the coming of President Buhari in 2015.

