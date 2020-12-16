Zamfara Shuts Some Schools over Katsina Kidnap

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the closure of boarding schools around the state’s borders with Katsina and Sokoto states.

At a press conference yesterday, the Commissioner of Education, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the governor had ordered that the schools should remain closed until the security improves.

The affected schools are Government Secondary Schools in Zurmi, GSS Birnin Magaji, (boarding), and G.A.S.S Zurmi (boarding), G.G.S.S Moriki (boarding). Science Secondary School Shinkafi (boarding), Science Secondary School, Dansadau (boarding) and Science Secondary School, Bukkuyum (boarding).

Others are G.D. S. S Nassarawa Mailayi (day), G.D.S.S Gusami (day), and G.D.S.S Gurbin Bore, (day).

“We will not want what happened in Katsina to happen in Zamfara State. All the Principals of the affected schools have been directed to ensure immediate closure of the affected schools,” he said.

Gunmen had invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina on Friday, abducting over 300 students.

On Monday, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said the kidnappers had made contacts with his government.

Hours later, Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram leader, said the sect is responsible for the kidnap.

Shekau said the school was teaching its students things that could “destroy Islam”.

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet,” he had said in the four-minute long video.“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims.”

