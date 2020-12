Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday presided over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on a one-week private visit to Daura, his hometown, joined the meeting virtually.

Here are images of the meeting

