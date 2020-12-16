House Member Dumps SDP for APC

By Udora Orizu

A member of the House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, Wednesday defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Adefisoye, in his defection letter read at the plenary by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, hinged his decision to dump SDP on irreconcilable leadership crisis within the party.

The letter read, “I write to inform the Honourable Speaker of my resignation as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). My decision to quit the SDP was informed by the irreconcilable leadership crisis within the party.

”The protracted leadership crisis has manifested in the plethora of ongoing court cases as well as the multiple factions of the party that have surfaced at the National level and Ondo State chapter of SDP. In view of the above, I hereby notify the House of my decision to officially become a full-fledged member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

