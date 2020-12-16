Appeal Court Nullifies Metuh’s Conviction

Orders fresh trial by another judge

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday nullified the conviction of former Spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh on alleged money laundering and corruption charges.

A three-man panel of the appellate court nullified Metuh’s conviction on account of glaring bias by the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang.

Justice Stephen Adah, who delivered the judgment of the appellate court subsequently ordered a return of the suit to the Federal High Court for fresh hearing by another judge.

Justice Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja had in a judgment delivered on February 25, this year found Metuh guilty of money laundering charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and subsequently sentenced him to seven years imprisonment.

The court in another judgment citing similar grounds of bias nullified the sentencing of Metuh’s company, Dextra Nigeria Limited.

A fresh trial at the lower court was similarly ordered.

Details later…

