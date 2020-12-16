2023: Tinubu Allies Inaugurate Presidential Campaign Movement in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Some supporters of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday stormed Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to launch a presidential campaign movement for the former Lagos State governor ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

The loyalists of the former governor explained that the campaign movement, which was named “The South West Agenda,” (SWAGA), was meant to support his candidature in 2023.

The supporters visited the palaces of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and that of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyeml, on Monday to seek the support of the traditional rulers for Tinubu candidature.

Those present at the launching of the campaign movement were the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, Hon. Oyetunji Ojo, Hon. Bosun Oladele, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, Hon. Toba Oke, Hon. Deji Jakande, Hon. Gboyega Okegbemi and immediate past Secretary to Ondo State Government, Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde.

Others were Hon. Suraj Adekunbi, Prof. Abideen Olaiya and some politicians from both the South and the Northern parts of the country.

Adeyeye, who said that 2023 election is already in the front burner of national discourse, claimed that Tinubu is the most experienced politician in the country to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He said: “We are gathered here today to make our own contributions to the arduous and crucial task of helping to shape the future direction of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“For discerning minds, the discussion right now everywhere in the country is about what should and should not happen in 2023.That being the case, it is imperative that we should be part of these national discussion and activities.

“In the South West, our cause is buoyed by the fact that we have someone in our midst that towers above other aspirants to this highly exalted office. He is a ready-made man for the job.

“He is one of the most experienced politicians in the country today – with a track record of unparalleled achievements in all facets of governance. He is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State and the National Leader of the APC.

“He is a man of bright intelligence, unmatched courage and integrity; a leader of leaders with a tremendous gift of foresight. He has mentored and built men and women of substance in the current democratic dispensation than any other leader in the country. A man with a large heart without malice.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

