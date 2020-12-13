Who Is The Messiah, Jesus or Yeshua?

THE ALTERNATIVE By Reno Omokri

The reason why you get angry when people expose the truth about Christ and the Scriptures, which is in direct contradiction to what you have been indoctrinated to believe by organised religion, is not because people like me are lying, it is because we are challenging your belief system, and you are so comfortable with that system. It has supported you throughout your life. It has supported your parents and their parents and their own parents. Familiarity breeds satisfaction.

And guess what? That is a clinical psychological response to deprogramming. Organised religion from Europe programmed most Christians, and it has led to this Stockholm Syndrome whereby the converted are more fanatical than the converters.

This is the reason why, for example, The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) is more fanatically Anglican, and has threatened the Church of England with breaking away, if they (The Church of England) change their doctrine.

Dogma, the religious teachings of a denomination, is not Scripture. Defend Scripture, not dogma. And the truth is that dogma is such a terrible thing. It is dogma that makes people argue and say that there is nothing wrong if you change the Name of our Lord and Saviour from Yeshua to Jesus.

They will give you all kinds of sophisticated arguments, none of which draws from Scripture, why it is okay to use Jesus, a manufactured name, instead of the real Name, Yeshua.

‘How come when I pray in the name of Jesus, I get answers?’ There are people that pray in the name of Ifa, Ogun, Buddha, Krishna, Confucius, and even the Dalai Lama, a living human being, and they get results.

I went to Nepal last year and I saw people praying to the Kumari of Nepal, an eleven-year-old girl. And they get results. Jannes and Jambres replicated the miracles performed by Moses (Exodus 7).

Even Christ Himself said:

“Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!”-Matthew 7:22-23.

Notice that “in your name” is used three times in the above verses. That goes to show you how important it is to Christ that we use His actual Name, which He never hid from us, rather than a man-made name, that some people gathered and gave Him. If anybody should name anybody, it should be The Messiah that should name us, rather than we Naming Him.

Can you imagine Muslims tolerating anybody, anywhere, changing the name of Prophet Mohammed to another name? By the time they deal with you, you will know what it means for a name to be perceived as holy.

I do not know who Jesus is. But one thing I know is that he is not the Son of God written about in Scripture. The Name of God’s Son is, was, and will continue to be Yeshua. It is a holy Name. It was a Name given to Him by God Himself, via Angel Gabriel. How dare any man change it?

What is hard in pronouncing Yeshua? If it is not hard to pronounce, then why was it changed to Jesus? What is the agenda of those who changed it?

What does Scripture say?

“For Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.”-2 Corinthians 11:14.

If you had told Christ’s Mother that you were looking for Jesus, she would have said, who? If you had told His disciples to say amen to a prayer in Jesus’ Name, they would have refused. Why? Because the Name Yeshua is a holy name.

Christ does not change. His name does not change. He is the same today. He is the same tomorrow. He is the same forever! We do not follow a changing Messiah. We follow a Messiah who changed us, but is Himself unchangeable.

Those that changed His Name had an agenda. I do not want to go into that agenda here, because I do not want to overload this piece. But I urge my readers to consider the words of Yeshua in Matthew 7:13-14:

“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

Let me ask you this question. What is the meaning of Jesus? Some of you will say ‘The Lord Saves’. No. That is the meaning of Yeshua, not Jesus. Now, again, I ask you, what is the meaning of Jesus? It is shrouded in mystery. It is unclear. It is suspicious. Some people think it is Zeus, the Greek God. I do not know if this is true. But what I do know is that satan likes to play games with names, such as Santa (Father Christmas). If you rearrange Santa, you get satan. Coincidence? What about Claus? Rearrange it and you get Lucas. For those who do not know Lucas comes from the Latin word Lucere, and means light or to shine. Lucere is the first part of the name Lucifer. Lucifer simply means Light bearer or Light Ferrier in Latin. Another coincidence? You be the judge.

And I urge my readers to research these things. I went to great lengths to find out these truths. I did not just go on Google and Wikipedia. I went to The Vatican, to Rome, to Israel, to Egypt, to Israel, to Ethiopia, and even to Nepal where I saw the Kumari of Nepal with my own eyes. I saw ancient documents. Some in papyrus.

Those who purport to follow Christ must really put in commitment. Hebrews 11:6 says, “God is a rewarder of those who DILIGENTLY seek Him”. God does not want casual seekers. He wants diligent seekers. God can do more with one man who is committed to Him than with one billion men who are interested in Him.

Now, how can we use a name whose meaning we do not know, when there is a Name given by God whose meaning we do know?

Oh it does not matter, God sees our heart. Really?

In Deuteronomy 10:8, God commanded that only the Levites may touch the Ark of the Covenant. In 2 Samuel 6:6, a certain righteous man named Uzzah saw that the Ark was about to stumble and fall off the ox that was carrying it.

God saw his heart. God knew he was a good man. Scripture describes him as a God-fearing man. But because he was not a Levite, God killed Him in 2 Samuel 6:7 for touching the Ark. That verse says:

“The LORD’s anger burned against Uzzah because of his irreverent act; therefore God struck him down, and he died there beside the ark of God.”

Notice the word IRREVERENT.

Christ is the Lamb of God. He is the Ark of the Covenant of God’s grace. And we are changing His Name, not because God told us to, but because some men, somewhere sat and changed it?

It is really a pity that God has stopped effecting instant judgment. It is as Ecclesiastes 8:11 says:

“Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.”

When the Angel gave the Name Yeshua to Joseph, He did not say ‘you may call Him Yeshua. No. He said “she shall bring forth a Son, and she shall call his name Yeshua, for he shall save his people from their sins.”-Matthew 1:21.

The word used is “shall”. I read Law up to Master’s level in England, and one of the things you learn is that once the auxiliary verb ‘shall’ is used, it denotes strict, uncompromising obedience. It does not allow for any alteration in the command. There is no leeway, or room for interpretation.

Then why have we allowed men to change Yeshua to Jesus?

I received Jesus when I gave my life to him in September of 1980 at the age of 6. I received Yeshua as an adult when God opened my eyes. And I pray that someone’s eyes have been opened by reading this. Because, as Christ said:

“You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

If they had shown you the photograph of a blond-haired, blue-eyed, pale-skinned and pointed-nose man and told you His name is Yeshua, it would not make sense, because the Name Yeshua is Semitic and the figure they are selling is very obviously White European. So, to perpetuate the greatest identity theft in history, they had to give their god a posh-sounding European name, and viola Jesus!

Many of my readers do not understand the intense disdain that Semitic people were held in Europe at the time of this name change. They could not live within the city or town in Europe. They had to live in a Jewish quarter. They were frequently expelled from Europe (“Claudius had ordered all Jews to leave Rome.”-Acts 18:2).

Now, to expect these people, who derogatorily called Jews a name I cannot mention here, but which has come to be used for Black African people in modern times, is asking too much of them.

I can see religious people blowing hot and getting angry. Some would even cite Philippians 2:10 in the KJV:

“At the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth.”

Ignorance is a terrible thing. The King James Version is not holy scripture. It is a translation, from another translation (the Latin Vulgate). Believe it or not, Scripture was not written in English or Greek.

In fact, usage of the name Jesus is fairly recent. Up until about 400 years ago, the name Jesus was not in wide usage. The first time that name was ever used was in June of 1632.

Jesus, which is the name used by most English-speaking people today, is an English transliteration of a Germanic adaptation, of a Latin transliteration, of a Greek transliteration of an originally Hebrew name, that is simply Yeshua.

This is a fact. It is not even an argument. Walk up to any Catholic priest or Anglican vicar and present the paragraph above to him or her (since the Anglican Church now has female vicars) and they will affirm that what I have written is the truth.

Look at how many iterations the name has gone through in order to strip it of the power that God Himself put in the Name Yeshua. Sadly, when you teach people this truth, their belief system, their life-long religious indoctrination is so shocked, that they have a knee-jerk reaction and start to justify the name Jesus by saying they pray in it and get answers, as if Ifa people do not pray in the name of their demon and get answers!

Go to India and there are gurus who walk on fire and levitate and accurately read people’s palms and tell you your telephone numbers and date of birth, all in the name of their gods.

Schwarzenegger is a very difficult name to pronounce. Yet, when Arnold emigrated from Austria to America, he did not Americanise his name. Americans learnt how to pronounce his difficult name. If English-speaking people can pronounce Schwarzenegger, what is the difficulty in Yeshua, that it has to be changed to Jesus for us to pronounce?

And the thing is that Jesus is not even a translation of the Name Yeshua. If you want to translate the name Yeshua from Aramaic to English, it would be Joshua. The name Joshua and Yeshua mean the same thing. So, where did this Jesus come from?

You say it does not matter. If names do not matter, then why did God change Abram’s name to Abraham? Names matter. Both to God and to …satan!

Say after me-”At The Name of Yeshua, every knee shall bow, which is in Heaven and in The Earth and which is under The Earth.”-Philippians 2:10 Aramaic Version

Reno’s Nuggets

A struggling young man who opens his eyes and willingly marries an unemployed girl who wears bone-straight hair and uses the latest iPhone does not love himself. By marrying her, you are ensuring that you will end up struggling for the rest of your life. The wife you marry determines the life you carry. You don’t need a vacuum cleaner that will suction your money and prevent you from climbing the pyramid of wealth. Bone any bone-straight hair girl without a straight source of income, or you will eat bone!