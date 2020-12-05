Glo Excites Subscribers with 10% Bonus Airtime

Telecommunications Company, Globacom has announced a special 10 per cent bonus airtime on all recharges made through E-Top up which the company said was meant to give customers an enriched experience during the yuletide.

According to Globacom in a statement, “the special bonus airtime offer gives an additional 10% bonus credit on all E-Top up recharges of N100 and above, in addition to the actual amount topped up by the customer.

“All new and existing prepaid customers on Glo network can enjoy 10% bonus airtime upon recharging electronically, via Glo E-Top up. The bonus airtime can be enjoyed all through the upcoming year-end festive season. “Glo E-Top up service gives customers the opportunity to top up their Glo lines or those of friends and family without scratching any card, adding that it is convenient and requires no PIN.

“It is non- denominated (flexible) and any value from N1.00 to N500,000 can be purchased in a single transaction. Customers can E-Top up their Glo lines by dialling *777#, Glo Café, through bank USSD codes, Bank ATMs, Mobile Banking Applications, Online/web payment platforms, PoS terminals or by visiting the nearest Gloworld, Glozone outlets, Glo E-Top up retailer.”

Globacom added that, “There is no special code to recharge for you to get the Glo E-Top up bonus, just recharge via any E-Top up channels and you get the bonus. The bonus airtime is valid for 7 days and can be used to make voice calls or send SMS to any network in Nigeria”.

Subscribers can check the bonus airtime balance by dialling #122#. They will also get an SMS notification informing them of the bonus reward.

For those who do not have a bank account, Globacom advised them to visit the nearest Gloworld, GloZone outlet or any Glo E-Top Up retailer to recharge their lines electronically and enjoy 10% bonus airtime.

