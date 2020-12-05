FPG Technologies Wins Multiple Awards at BoICT

FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited, an Information Technology Company committed to helping organisations achieve extreme business agility with confidence, has been recognised with multiple awards at the 2020 Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards.

The IT Company known for delivering practical digital transformation (DX) consulting and technologies, business insights and productivity solutions, private, public and hybrid multi cloud, Mobility and Infrastructure solutions and services as well as end to end cyber and IT security solutions and services to various sectors of the Nigerian economy, was awarded 2020 BoICT Award for ‘’Cyber Security Product Company of the Year’’ and ‘’IT Solutions and Consulting Company of the Year’’ award during the recent annual award ceremony held in Nigeria by Communications Media Limited, Publishers of Nigeria Communications Week, a leading Nigeria’s ICT Magazine.

The BoICT awards distinguishes organisation’s and individual’s contribution to ICT advancement in Nigeria and is considered by experts as the most significant ICT award held in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Head, Marketing and Customer Service at FPG Technologies, Joy Ehibor, said: “It is an honour to receive this award, and we are excited to be winners at the Beacon of ICT Awards for the fourth year in a row. This is an acknowledgment of the exceptional and excellence technology solutions we deliver to the Nigerian market and beyond. Winning industry awards confirm the value and hard work of the entire team. However, all these could not have been possible without our customers and OEM partners we work with, and of course our well-wishers. There is no FPG without you, and we thank you.”

FPG CEO, Rex Mafiana asserted: “This award is indicative of FPG’s commitment to continually provide customers with the most innovative and Technology IT solutions.We are honoured for the recognition that we have received from BOICT Awards and Winning BoICT Awards Fourth year in a row is a great achievement for the FPG team. We are proud to be helping organizations in Nigeria and Africa deliver extreme business agility with confidence.”

FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited is an Information Technology Company committed to helping customers and organisations achieve extreme business agility with confidence.

It provides business insights and productivity solutions, private, public and hybrid multi cloud, Mobility and Infrastructure solutions and services as well as end-to-end cyber and IT security solutions and services.

