Institute of Auctioneers Nigeria Holds Proficiency Training

The certified Institute of Auctioneers Nigeria have just concluded its proficiency training for another set of 32 newly inducted certified auctioneers in Nigeria.

The training, which focused on producing high calibre auctioneers in line with the international best practice, started 10 years ago.

The institute has produced over 1000 certified auctioneers across the country to date and also it has been conducting virtual monthly training since August this year due to the pandemic.

The Registrar of the Institute, Adeleke Hassan said the Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria Bill uniting all the auction bodies in Nigeria was passed by the 8th National Assembly to ensure regulation, control and professionalism.

Thus, the Certified Institute of Auctioneers continuously calls for professionalism in National Assets Management while canvassing for transparent action in disposing off the assets through engagement of professional auctioneers who can get the assets properly listed and sold transparently within a short time and generate enough revenue to reflate the economy.

