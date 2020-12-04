Buhari Transmits 2021 FCT Statutory Budget to House

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari has transmitted the 2021 statutory budget (Appropriation Bill) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the House of Representatives.

Buhari, in a letter dated December 2 that was read at a plenary yesterday by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, called on the parliament to give speedy consideration to the bill.

The letter, which was titled the “Transmission of the federal Capital Territory (F.C.T) Abuja 2021 Statutory Appropriation,” reads: ‘’Pursuant to Sections 120 -122 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). I forward herewith the 2021 Statutory Appropriation of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Abuja for the kind consideration and passage by the House of Representatives.

‘’The revenue estimates and expenditure are consistent with the Federal Government’s 2021 ‘Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience,’ which prioritises healthcare service provision, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education, agriculture investment and poverty alleviation.”

Also at the plenary, Gbajabiamila announced the setting up of three additional standing committees, namely: the Committee on Host Communities, the Committee on Disabilities and the Committee on Science Research Institutions bringing the total number of standing committees to 108.

The setting up of the Host Communities Committee is in line with the Petroleum Industrial Bill (PIB) presently before the House, which amongst others seeks the development of petroleum host communities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

