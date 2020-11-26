VFD Group Nominated for BAFI Awards

Financial and investment bouquet services company, VFD Group Plc, has been nominated in two categories in the forthcoming BusinessDay Banks’ And Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Award.

Incorporated 11 years ago, VFD Group holds businesses in financial advisory, real estate, asset management, currency exchange, debt services, international settlement/remittances, among others.

The company was nominated in the ‘Diversified Financial Services Group of the Year,’ and ‘Best Investor Relations (Non-bank)’ categories, respectively, according to a statement.

Speaking on the nomination, Group Managing Director and CEO of VFD Group, Nonso Okpala, said: “Our goal is to become the foremost financial services brand in Nigeria and Africa and that is why we are constantly building our capacity to provide relevant and unique financial solutions for individuals and businesses.

“While the year has been an unusual one, it has taken a visionary leadership and the dedication of the exceptional people, working across our different entities, to deliver the successes for which we are now being recognised.”

According to organisers of the BAFI 2020 Awards, analysts had spent four weeks parsing the performance of VFD Group and its peers to arrive at this shortlist of three for the judge’s final choice, from an initial list of six potential strong candidates being considered.

“Indeed, the Awards has been established as the benchmark of distinction for institutions in the financial services sector which gives the confidence that this selection was well deserved,” the nomination statement from BusinessDay read.

VFD Group is a proprietary investment company that focuses on building positive and socially conscious ecosystems by aggregating potentially viable business with the objective of creating innovative products and solutions that are accessible to the everyday Nigerian citizen and entrepreneur.

VFD Group was incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on 7th July 2009 and commenced business operations effectively on the 1st of January 2011.