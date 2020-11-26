Police Arrest Mother, Son with 49 Parcels of Indian Hemp in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Police in Kano State yesterday arrested a 21-year-old Kabiru Mahmud and his mother with 49 parcels of suspected Indian hemp.

The Spokesman of the state Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, said the police command has received an intelligence report of a young man with some sacks believed to be Indian hemp.

“Immediately after, the state Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, mobilised Operation Puff Adder under O/C Anti Daba Bashir Muhammad Gwadabe to arrest the suspect,” he revealed.

The police spokesman explained that the suspect was arrested at Danbare while taking the substance from his family home at Gadon Kaya quarters to a hiding place at Danbare, an outskirt of Kano metropolis.

The police also arrested Mahmud’s uncle and his mother, who directed the suspect to move the substance from her matrimonial home at Gadon Kaya quarters to Danbare.

The suspect, Mahmud, told the police that on the fateful day, his mother called and informed him that the police had arrested his father with Indian helm, and that he should come back and get rid of some exhibits kept in the home in anticipation of police arrival for investigation.

Mahmud, who admitted that he is taking the Indian helm to another place, told the police that his father was in Indian hemp business for about 20 years.

“I called my friend at Danbare that I would bring the substance to his residence. My uncle called a tricycle operator, and we uploaded the substance on the tricycle and moved it to Danbare. Upon our arrival, the operatives of Anti-Daba arrested all of us,” Mahmud told police.

The police added that the state Commissioner of Police has directed the case to be transferred to state CID for further investigation, as well as find out the source of the substance and how it was smuggled into Kano.