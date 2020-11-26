Layer3 to Enhance Customers Experience

Layer3, an industry player in cloud, scalable and secure networks, has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certifications. According to the company, certifications will enable it serve customers better and improve their experiences in business.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the most widely used information security standard, prepared and published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards.

It is a globally recognised standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance, and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard ensures that organisations have established methodologies and framework to business and information technology (IT) processes to help identify, manage, and reduce risks to the security of information.

The company in a statement, said: “Over the past six months, and through the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Layer3 has worked aggressively to meet the ISO 27001 standard and achieve certification, completing a thorough audit with an external ISO 27001 auditor who examined the company’s security controls against all the domains and controls of the ISO 27001 standard.

“In addition, Layer3 has also achieved the ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification. ISO/IEC 27017 is a security standard developed for cloud service providers and users to make a safer cloud-based environment and reduce the risk of security problems. It is part of the ISO/IEC 27000 family of standards, which provide best practice recommendations on information security management. Layer3 becomes one of the only companies in Africa to achieve this certification.”

Layer3’s Information Security Lead, Chinua Katchy, while speaking on

the importance of the ISO 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017 certifications, said: “These certifications illustrate our pledge and commitment to provide highly secure services and securely protecting our customer data as part of delivering Africa’s most robust cloud platform, Layer3Cloud. It is also a significant accomplishment for us that demonstrates to our customers and partners our dedication to prioritise security management controls as well as indicating our verifiable approach to information security.”