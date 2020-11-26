Lawan, Gbajabiamila Seek Improved Representation of Women in Politics

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday advocated greater representation of the women in politics and all other sectors of the society.

The lawmakers who spoke at a training workshop for female legislators in Nigeria, decried obstacles, which restrict the ability of women to reach their true potential and to contribute to their societies to the full extent of their abilities, talents and ambitions.

Lawan, while declaring the workshop open said women have been outstanding, especially in their input to National development, stressing that concentrating on them is a reminder of their value adding roles.

Represented by Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, the Senate President lamented that women incidentally are in an environment still dominated by men.

On his part, Gbajabiamila, represented by House Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said women’s rights are the great unfinished business of the 21st century.

‘’When, as is often the case now, we keep women from participating in politics and governance at the scale they ought to, society suffers. It does not matter whether these restrictions are legal or cultural economic or religious. The end results are still the same we end up with a country where after sixty years of independence. I support this workshop wholeheartedly and I encourage all efforts to improve women’s participation in politics and governance.”

I endorse all well thought out efforts to support women who are already in government so that they can be more effective public servants.’’