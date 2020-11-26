Eyeing More Revenues, FG Deploys Treasury Directors in NNPC, Others

By Obinna Chima

Determined to raise more revenues, the federal government has deployed revenue treasury directors from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in some revenue-generating Federal Government-owned Enterprises (FGOEs).

The FGOEs affected included the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Nigeria Ports Authority, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Maritime Administration Agency, Department of Petroleum Resources, Corporate Affairs Commission, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, and Nigeria Shippers’ Council.

The deployment of the treasury directors was contained in a letter dated November 24, 2020, signed by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, a copy of which was obtained by THISDAY yesterday.

Their deployment is in compliance with the presidential approval conveyed through a circular by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) with reference SGF.50/S.3/C.9/24 and dated October 16, 2018, on the approved revenue performance management framework for FGOEs.

“Accordingly, chief executives of the affected FGOEs are enjoined to provide the officers with an enabling environment and facilities to carry out this crucial and onerous national assignment, which is in line with pre-set administration’s Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative.

“All officers are to note that failure to comply with this posting instruction shall be treated in accordance with the provision of the Public Sector Rule. They are, therefore, advised to submit an assumption of duty certificate on or before December 6, 2020,” the accountant-general stated.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had said the FGOEs had been identified as an important sector with huge potential for revenue generation.

According to her, an analysis of the revenue and expenditure profile of some of the FGOEs showed that they have the capacities for improved revenue performance.

“A recent study of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed that the combined expenditures of the FGOEs exceed the federal budget. It is in this light that the deployment of the treasury directors is considered expedient to selected FGOEs which will run as a pilot basis,” she said.

Ahmed stated that the directors of revenue, in the course of the discharge of their functions, shall be involved in the revenue operations of the FGOEs, have a better understanding of business processes and operations of the FGOEs and cause improved transparency and accountability in revenue reporting by the FGOEs.

They are also expected to seek opportunities and avenues for revenue improvements, which she added, is the ultimate aim of the government.