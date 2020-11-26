Attempted Murder: Osun Students Granted Bail

Five secondary school pupils in Osun State arrested and arraigned by the police last week have been granted bail by an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court.

The students, Abdulateef Surajudeen, 18, Musibau Quadri, 20, Tunde Sikiru, 20, Azeez Ibrahim, 18, and Jelili Adegoke, 16, were arraigned for conspiracy, attempted murder, belonging to an unlawful society, and malicious damage.

Police prosecutor Jacob Akintunde told the court that the suspects and others now at large, on November 23, 2020, at Ifeoluwa Grammar School, Osogbo hit one Yekeen Basiru in the back and left hand with an axe.

“They engaged in an unlawful society known as Eiye Confraternity Society, damaged the building of Ifeoluwa Grammar School and windscreen of Mercedez Benz ML320, property of Ajibade Kehinde.

The five pupils pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate A A Adeyeba granted their bail application, and adjourned the case till January 27, 2021.