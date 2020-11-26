Airtel Saves Infant with Hole in Heart

Airtel Nigeria has fulfilled its promise to save the life of Daniel Akani, a physically impaired child who was diagnosed with atrial septal defect, commonly known as hole in the heart, at seven months old.

As part of the Season 5 of its corporate social responsibility initiative, ‘Touching Lives’, Airtel supported the child’s single mother, Adeola Ayoola with N3 million for a surgery to repair the hole in his heart.

Akani, who also has Down syndrome, was diagnosed atrial septal defect after his mother noticed his abnormal breathing rate a few months after birth. The unemployed mother was advised by medical doctors to have the child undergo a surgery as well as regular physiotherapy treatment to help manage his physical condition.

The heart-rending story was brought to the attention of Airtel after an acquaintance nominated the mother and child for the telco’s Touching Lives initiative. The story was broadcast on national TV during an episode of the acclaimed programme and saw Ayoola narrate her ordeal, with the indigent mother revealing she had no means to financially support the frail infant.

Airtel promised the family financial support for medical treatment during the episode – the company has since fulfilled this commitment as the child has undergone the surgery and is now hale and hearty.

During a recent visit to see the mother and child by the company’s representatives, Adeola expressed profound appreciation for the support, extoling the telecommunications giant for saving her only son’s life.