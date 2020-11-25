Umahi Sacks Tertiary Institution’s Boards Headed by Ex-Minister, Ambassador

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday continued his sacking spree with the announcement of the dissolution of the governing boards of the state’s two tertiary education institutions.

The governor also sacked 16 more aides from various local government areas in the state.

The boards dissolved are the Ebonyi State University Governing Council and the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo Governing Boards.

The two boards are headed by Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu and a former Minister of State for Health, Mr. Fidelis Nwankwo.

The dissolution of the boards and the sack of the aides was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Kenneth gbala.

Ugbala said the dissolution of the two boards was to enthrone efficiency in service delivery.

The statement reads: “In the further effort of Ebonyi State Government to enthrone efficiency in service delivery, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr David Nweze Umahi, has approved the dissolution of the Ebonyi State University Governing Council and the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo Governing Board with immediate effect.

“The Chairmen and members of the affected Council and Board are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Vice Chancellor and the Provost respectively before the close of work on Tuesday, 24th November, 2020.

“Copies of the handover notes should be submitted to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner without delay. All concerned are to ensure strict compliance,” the statement added.

The governor in another statement announced the sack of the sixteen Aides, who are mostly Technical Assistants.

Ụgbala said they were sacked for alleged dereliction of duty.

The governor also asked the affected persons to submit all government properties in their possession on or before the close of work today.

“Following the directive of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. David Nweze Umahi, the under listed political appointees are hereby relieved of their appointments for dereliction of duty with immediate effect.

They are: “Mr. Atuma Stephen Ifeanyi (Technical Assistant, TA), Mr. Jude Nwovu (Technical Assistant, TA), Ifeanyi Ogbuewu (Technical Assistant, TA), Chinyere Oreke Daniel (Technical Assistant, TA), Chinoso Iboke (Liaison Officer), Chinedu Iteshi (Liaison Officer), Agatha Nwancho (Member, DC Management Committee), Nwaforagu Ikechukwu (Member, Dc Management Committee).

Others include; Kingdom Otubo (Technical Assistant, TA), Oforbuike Nwoba (Technical Assistant, TA), Udoka Elias(Technical Assistant, TA), Sabastine Ojiogu (Technical Assistant, TA), Ejimofor Aleke(Technical Assistant, TA), Amarachi Eze(Technical Assistant, TA), Okoro Idam Eni(Technical Assistant, TA) and Hon. Collins Out Eleri (Technical Assistant, TA)” the statement added.