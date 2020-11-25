Take Your Education More Seriously, Obi Advises Students

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi has advised students to take their education seriously, saying that education remains a sure path to success.

Obi made this known at Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Mgbowo, Awgu recently when he visited the school to sympathise with them on the accident that claimed lives of staff and students of the school.

Encouraging the students to pursue a better future for themselves through education, Obi said anyone can become great in life with good education which is the right of every child. He advised the students to always pay attention to their teachers who are sent to guide them to success.

He recalled his early days in life, saying that he would not have attained the height he has attained today if not for the good education and moral formation he received.

“I look back at my life with gratitude to God for where I am today. Most people never believed I would succeed in life, but with the good education and moral upbringing I received in life, I am here today,” Obi said.