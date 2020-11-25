Court Revokes Bail of Maina’s Son

By Alex Enumah

Barely a week after it revoked the bail granted former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, a Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday revoked the bail it also granted his son, Faisal Maina, over his failure to continue his alleged corruption trial.

Justice Okon Abang, who revoked the bail while ruling in an application to that effect, accordingly issued a bench warrant for Faisal’s arrest “anywhere he is sighted by security agencies.”

Only last week, the court had revoked Maina’s bail and made a similar order for his arrest wherever he may be found.

The court also last Monday ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume at the Kuje Correctional Centre over the said disappearance of the former Pension boss.

Justice Abang, in the ruling, also issued a summon on Faisal’s surety, a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Hon Sani Dan-Galadima, to appear before the court today to show cause why the bail bond should not be forfeited.

The court, however, held that it would issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the lawmaker if he refuses to show up in court today.

The court had on November 26, 2019, admitted Faisal to bail in the sum of N60 million with a surety in like sum, who must be a member of the House of Representatives.

Dan-Galadima, who represents Kaura Namoda federal constituency of Zamfara State, had deposed to an affidavit of means on December 11, 2019, to always come to court at every adjourned date and produce Faisal in court.

However, Faisal has since July failed to attend his trial.