Buni Meets Senate APC Caucus

The Chairman of the Interim Management Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, is holding a consultative meeting with the party’s caucus in the Senate.

The meeting is coming few hours after the defection of Senator Elisha Abbo (PDP Adamawa North) to the party during Wednesday’s Senate plenary.

In attendance at the meeting holding at committee room 01 of the Senate building are President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; APC Senate Caucus leader and Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, as well as about 40 other APC Senators.

