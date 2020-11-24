Police Nab Suspected Thief with N487,000 Stolen Items in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Police Command has apprehended a suspected thief, Yalle John, who specializes in breaking into houses within Katsina metropolis.

The police officers stormed John’s residence at Shagari low-cost Housing where they made shocking discoveries of looted items worth N487,000 and linking him with violent crimes in the state.

Parading the suspect before journalists on Monday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said the suspected burglar was nabbed following complaints of stealing and burglary by residents of the low-cost housing estate and its environs.

THISDAY reports that the arrest of John, who hails from Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State, will be a relief to residents of Shagari Low-cost Housing due to his pervading nefarious activities in the area.

Isah, a superintendent of police, said nemesis caught up with the larcenist when he broke into the house of one Zakari Dayyabu behind Katsina State Television (KTTV) and carted away some of his belongings.

He said: “On November 22, 2020 at about 20:39hrs, based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting one Yalle John, ‘M’, aged 31years of Shagari Low-cost, Katsina, a notorious thief who specializes in breaking into dwelling houses and committing theft therein.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he broke into the dwelling house of one Zakari Dayyabu, ‘M’, behind KTTV Quarters, Katsina and stole uniform mattress valued N50,000.00K, one LG plasma television valued N120,000.

“Others are Sumec generator valued N72,000; stabilizer valued N15,000.00K; Tarmacool refrigerator valued N110,000.00K and HP Laptop valued N120,000.00k amounting to N487,000.”

He said in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the offence and all the looted items were recovered in his possession with the exception of one HP laptop computer.