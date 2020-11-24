ICPC Names ITF ‘2020 Most Ethical, Integrity Compliant Agency’

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has named the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) as the most ethics compliant and integrity agency amongst 352 Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) surveyed by the Commission in 2020.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs Department of the Fund, Mrs. Suleyol Fred-Chagu, observed that other MDAs that were equally considered to have displayed high compliance to integrity and ethics according to the Ethics Compliance and Integrity Scorecard (ECIS) of the commission include, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Federal College of Education Kano, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and Raw Materials, Research and Development Agency amongst others.

According to the ICPC, all agencies that were non responsive to the ethics and compliance scorecard, which measures how MDAs comply with ethical, integrity, statutory, regulatory and policy standards and requirements in order to diminish corruption risk, improve ethics and integrity benchmark and improve service delivery have been classed as corruption high risk Agencies and have been listed for further inquiries and actions by the Commission.

Reacting to the rating, the Director-General/Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari said, “We are encouraged by news of our rating as the most compliant MDA. I am not entirely surprised as we have always administered the Fund on the path of financial integrity and in compliance with all governmental regulations and processes and shall continue to do so especially in light of dwindling finances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which is negatively affecting MDAs.

“But beyond mere adherence to governmental regulations, we have repositioned the Fund’s operations with emphasis on improved service delivery, and have also escalated the number of Nigerians trained through our skills intervention programmes. The rating shows that our efforts have not gone unrecognised.”

The DG added that in view of the Fund’s compliance to requirements of regulatory bodies, and its commitment to excellence, it was equally recognised by several other agencies.