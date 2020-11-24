Gunmen Abduct Agriculture Minister’s Brother in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen stormed the family house of the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Sabo Nanono and abducted his brother, Mr. Babawuro Tofai.

The gunmen yesterday morning stormed the family house of the minister and abducted his brother.

The family house is situated in a remote village of Gabasawa Local Government Area of the state.

An aide to the minister, who confirmed the abduction, said the gunmen attacked the house around 1am yesterday.

It was also gathered that before abducting Tofai, a young boy in the house was also beaten and he sustained a fracture in the course of the attack.

The abductors were yet to contact the family of the minister.

Kano State Police spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa told THISDAY yesterday that the police are investigating the matter.