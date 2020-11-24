Group to Organise Expo

The Managing Director, Zenith Exhibitions, Joseph Oru, has disclosed plan to organise its Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa (EMWA) expo alongside China Trade Week Nigeria (CTW).

A statement by the company said EMWA was initially slated to take place this year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Therefore the new date is April 27th to 29, 2021, and it will hold in Lagos State Nigeria.

The statement explained that the three-day event would unite the markets across West Africa and connect them through Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings designed to accommodate their ever-changing market challenges and needs.

According to the statement, the organisers said the event would be held in partnership with MIE Group, a Dubai-based multinational events company and organisers of CTW Global.

Oru, who is also the Country Representative of MIE Group, disclosed that the pandemic has disrupted the industry, adding that organisations need to see how they can collaborate to solve industry problems by creating partnerships across the board.

“EMWA running alongside CTW Nigeria will give participants the opportunity to connect with international manufacturers in a hybrid model since travelling is not secure yet,” he noted.

According to the statement: “MIE Groups was founded in 2000, as the first domestic professional exhibition serving organizer in Dubai, pioneering the channel for Chinese companies to participate in Middle East and Africa exhibitions.

Their trade activities have contributed immensely to the China-Nigeria relation which has expanded on growing bilateral trade and strategic cooperation. Since the inception of China’s the “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI), a comprehensive framework for organizing multinational economic development and trade, which also inspired the creation of (CTW), MIE has successfully held several high-quality Chinese goods exhibitions in the countries along the route under the initiative.

“MIE has been organising CTW platforms since 2012 in the Middle East, and Africa including Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana South Africa, Nigeria, UAE and Morocco. Last year, the group organised the China Construction Week in partnership with The Big Five Construct which made significant impact in the construction sector.