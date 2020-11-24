Explosion Rocks Shell, Agip Oil Facilities In Bayelsa

Unidentified persons on Monday, attacked the oil facilities belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Bayelsa sparking fears of return of militant activities in the Niger Delta region.

Reports indicate the facilities were attacked in the early hours of the morning. Sources living around the area say they heard a deafening sound from the area. A youth representative in the community also said residents living around the area were battling to cope with the air pollution from the gas pipeline and crude leak caused by the damage to the facilities.

Confirming the incident, a spokesperson from Shell told journalists that the company shut down the facility immediately it got the report of the incident to curtail impact, adding that relevant government authorities and stakeholders have been duly notified.

“We have report of interference on our pipeline about 1 kilometre from Ikarama Community in Bayelsa State.

“We immediately shut-in the line and we have informed the relevant regulatory government agencies and stakeholders.

“A government-led joint investigation team will determine the cause of the interference,” Mr Michael Adande told NAN.