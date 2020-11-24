Deadly Yellow Fever Spreads to Two More LGAs in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Over 20 people have died as a deadly yellow fever outbreak continues to ravage some part Benue State.

The Supervisory Commissioner of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Godwin Eyiwona, yesterday said Yellow fever, which killed 20 people in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state has spread to two other council areas.

Eyiwona stated this during the flag-off of vaccination against the disease at the Ibrahim Babangida Square(IBB) in Makurdi, the state capital.

The supervisory commissioner said the disease had spread to the neighbouring Okpokwu and Ado LGAs, hence, the frantic efforts of the state government to ensure that people are vaccinated against yellow fever.

He said: “The flag-off is to cover 20 local government areas of the state, aside the three local government areas that were covered last year.

“Yellow fever was discovered in Ogbadibo LGA recently, and it has spread to Okpokwu and Ado LGAs, as the state government promptly swung into action to see that people are vaccinated against the disease.

The commissioner added: “We need to see that every person from nine months to 44 years is vaccinated.”

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, who flagged off the vaccination, charged the council chairmen, traditional rulers, and religious organisations to join hands in the campaign to have everyone vaccinated.

While commending the state for its polio-free status, the governor said his administration, aside releasing N10million counterpart fund for logistics, has also made available the sum of N29million to complete the permanent site of primary health care board.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ben Ageda, said 1,586 ad hoc staff members were recruited to vaccinate over four million people in the 243 council wards in the state, adding that the remaining 34 wards were previously vaccinated during outbreaks.