By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally written to the Senate asking for the re-appointment of Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president’s request was contained in an executive communication to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Tuesday as the National Assembly resumed from a five-week break.

Details later…