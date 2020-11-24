BBNaija Winner, Laycon, to Star in Showmax First Nigerian Original Series

Vanessa Obioha

Barely a week after he bagged GOtv ambassadorial deal, Big Brother Naija season five winner, Laycon, has landed a major deal with MultiChoice streaming platform Showmax.

The company announced that the rising artiste will feature in the streamer’s first Nigerian original series, a reality show based on him titled ‘I am Laycon’.

Scheduled for February 2021, Laycon, who defeated 19 other housemates to emerge winner of the reality show last September, will take his over two million fans on his journey after the game.

Viewers will have a closer and intimate look of the young man as he settles into his newfound stardom, sharing his aspirations and projects, including his anticipated album which he is currently working on. How he will balance his personal relationships and budding music career is at the centre of the new reality series.

“I am excited to continue my new life journey and embrace the new responsibilities of evolving not just myself but everyone around me. I want you to come along for the ride as you get to see the growth that you have supported and loved,” said Laycon.

With Laycon’s new reality series, it is gradually becoming a tradition for winners of the Big Brother Naija to venture into reality series. Last year’s winner, Mercy Eke, launched her reality TV show ‘Mercy and Ike’ after taking the crown as the first female to win the show. Will this be the new norm for Big Brother Naija winners?

“Showmax is committed to supporting homegrown talent in Nigeria,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of MultiChoice’s Connected Video. “Laycon is a hugely inspirational figure and the perfect choice to kick start our original content here. Fans across Africa tuned in to see what it takes to win Big Brother Naija, so we’re excited to take those fans along with Laycon on this journey as he adjusts to fame and life outside the house.”

Other upcoming Showmax Originals premiering in 2021 include Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s ancient Africa series ‘Blood Psalms’, a co-production with Canal+ International, and ‘Uthando Lodumo’, a reality series about South Africa’s gqom queen Babes Wodumo and her fiancé, Mampintsha.