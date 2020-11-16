Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects

* Recover arms, drugs, looted items

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a total of 720 suspects across the state.

The suspects were arrested during simultaneous raiding of black spots within the state on Sunday, 15th November 2020.

It was gathered that the arrest was carried out to solidify the security architecture of state, as the state Police Command relaunched its anti-crime strategies to curb crimes and criminality across the state.

In the swift operations, police operatives of the command arrested 720 suspects with incriminating items, including locally-made guns and life cartridges, charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent Endsars violence.

According to the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, “on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at about 7 a.m., operatives attached to the command carried out raids simultaneously on identified black spots, reasonably believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums, across the 14 Area Commands in Lagos State”.

Adejobi noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who matched his words with actions, had earlier warned and directed police officers and men to move against lawlessness and criminality in Lagos.

Adejobi noted that the CP has affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even, beyond the yuletide season.

Odumosu has however directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID, Panti, to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution.

He also urged those whose items were looted during the recent Endsars violence to come up for claims of their items with proof of ownership.

The police chief commended the officers and men of the command for the successful operations, while he charged them to be at alert for more operations across the state.