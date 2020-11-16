Group Rewards Farmers

Ugo Aliogo

The Heart and Capital Nigeria Limited has recorded yet another milestone as she fulfilled her mandate to create sustainable wealth for farmers.

According to a statement, the company created a business opportunity under its farm management service where people could lease poultry pens and have it managed for them.

The statement said the business opportunity reduces the upfront capital requirements required to start up a commercial farm and confers all the advantages of owning a commercial farm in terms of economics of scale, “profit that cut out all the disadvantages and risk of high capital and improper management.”

It further explained that one of the reasons behind the particular proxy farming was because of the crippling effect of COVID-19 on the economy, adding that from the company’s feasibility study, it was deduced that a decent percentage of the population were looking into ways to diversify their income.

It noted that millions were paid out to the organisation’s proxy farmers with huge profit at the end of the four months farm cycle after the deduction of the farm management cost.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Umar Adelodun, expressed the company’s commitment to achieving sustainability in Africa’s agriculture sector.

According to him, “This milestone demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business model especially during uncertain times such as the one we are in. This success wouldn’t have been recorded without the excellent service, accountability and continued investment in industry expertise of the company that reinforces our business value.

“In the three years that we have been in operation, we have also mentored over 8,000 youths on agribusiness across the country, consulted for numerous agric companies across the African continent and created a platform (Farm2Table) through which people can order food commodities and have it delivered to their door steps, this platform served hundreds of households within Kwara State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), all through the lock down period¬.

“We are exploring expansion opportunities into other African countries in order to fully achieve the Pan African dream of the company, further tap into the increase in global food demand and also take advantage of Africa’s unexploited arable lands.”