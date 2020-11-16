COVID-19: BtoB Events Postpones FABWA, WAAS, BWA Exhibition to 2021

By Rebecca Ejifoma

BtoB Events, Nigeria leading exhibition organiser, has rescheduled its three most popular trade and retailer exhibitions for next year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trade and retail exhibitions are: Food & Beverage West Africa; West Africa Automotive Show; and Beauty West Africa.

Food & Beverage West Africa will run from June 16 to 18; the West Africa Automotive Show is scheduled from July 13 to 15; and Beauty West Africa will take place from November 17 to 19, all will hold at the Landmark Centre, Lagos next year.

According to the events organiser, it rescheduled its entire 2020 calendar to 2021 due to the continued disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on global travel and commerce.

The Managing Director, BtoB Events, Jamie Hill, said, “We will be creating new features across our portfolio whilst also exploring new ideas and opportunities brought about digitally during the pandemic.

“We are all really excited about re-energising our exhibition portfolio across Nigeria in 2021 as there is a huge amount of pent-up demand for international exhibitions.

“We are excited by the interest we have had expressed to us already and are looking forward to welcoming new exhibitors, country pavilions and attendees to our leading trade fairs covering the Food, Automotive and Beauty Industries.”

While noting that 2021 exhibitions will be opened in accordance with the All Secure Standard for the global reopening of exhibitions post COVID-19, he assured participants that they would be safe and feel relaxed in the business-friendly environment onsite.