10 Billionaires for Induction into Business Hall of Fame

The award committee of the Igbo Business Leaders Hall of Fame has unanimously approved the induction of 10 business icons into the Igbo Business Leaders Hall of Fame scheduled for December 5 at the Nike Lake Resort, Enugu under the distinguished chairmanship of former President Goodluck Jonarthan.

The organisers of the event in statement yesterday, said the crop of men and women recognised for their achievements, and their enshrinement by the Hall of Fame is one of the highest honours attainable in business, sports or professional life.

“The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these 10 honorees are beyond measure,” said Ifeanyi Igwebike Mbanefo, on behalf of the organisers.

According to him, “In 2020, the business community suffered the unimaginable losses because the world economy was literally shutdown, internal disturbances escalated with attendant security problems and also due to COVID-19 pandemic. Lives were lost, businesses closed shop, and families lost incomes. However, the courage and tenacity of our awardees served as both example and a source of hope to our people. We thank our awardees and others not explicitly mentioned here for all they did to keep hope alive, keep the economy working. We look forward to celebrating them at Enshrinement in December.”

“The investiture festivities will begin at Nike Lake resort on Saturday 5th December 2020 with a banquet followed next year with unveiling ceremonies at of pictures and intimate personal items of the awardees at Unity Museum, GRA, Enugu and National Gallery of Arts, GRA Enugu.

“We consider the coming banquet a ray of light in a dark time for business. The business community was already struggling with a slow growth economy and grieving the death of some of our members. Then came the coronavirus, which shut down the economy. This event, will at least for a moment, bring something to celebrate”, Mbanefo added.

Five entrepreneurs operating at strategic segments of Nigeria’s transport and logistics value chain, two oil moguls, a pharmacist, a computer and technological entrepreneur and a financial and investment guru – all of them billionaires – will be honoured. All of them are champions and leading lights in their fields of endevour.

Nigerian manufacturers, farmers, traders, tourists and other travellers depend on Dr. Cletus Ibeto (Ibeto Group of Companies), Dr. Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson Motors), Dr. Samuel MadukaOnyishi (Peace Mass Transport), Chief Allen Onyema (Air Peace), and Dr. Cosmas Maduka (CosCharis Motors) to ship their goods to consumers quickly, cost effectively, and reliably.

Top technocrats from various fields will be present with their road-maps into concrete economic development will grace the occasion from various parts of the world.