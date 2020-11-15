Trump Says Biden ‘Won Because Election Was Rigged’

US President Donald Trump in tweets on Sunday morning said President-elect Joe Biden “won because election was rigged.”

Trump who had refused to concede defeat despite losing to Democratic party’s candidate Joe Biden, and had been promoting election conspiracy theories, also claimed that the “Mail-in elections are a sick joke!”

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”, Trump tweeted in response to a clip from Fox News’s Jesse Watters.

“All of the mechanical ‘glitches’ that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught,” Trump further claimed in another tweet.

The tweets, like previous ones, have been flagged by Twitter as containing disputed claims about election fraud.