Fayose Clocks 60, Indicates Intention to Be Pastor or President

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose yesterday marked his 60th birthday, disclosing that his next target in life “is to become Nigeria’s president or a cleric.”

However, the former governor did not mention when he planned to pursue such ambition, saying God’s time “does not always agree with the calculation of human beings.”

He made these remarks in Ado Ekiti Saturday night while featuring on a live programme aired on a private radio station, Our People’s FM 104.1.

While addressing the state on the live programme, Fayose noted that God had been so kind to him in his journeys through life, saying the best way to appreciate him is to work for him.

According to him, whichever comes first out of the two ambitions will be his ultimate choice. He said he had also forgiven all persons that offended him, in and outside of office.

He noted that a good number of his most dependable and trusted followers who he lifted up from nothing had either deserted him or teamed up with his political foes, moments after realizing he was no longer in power.

Specifically, Fayose reeled out names of some of his former trusted aides, who according to him, let him down after leaving office to team up with his perceived political foes.

He, however, said he never nursed ambition to become a senator, saying he hated being a senator who would be making laws that the executive would not have the courage of implementing.

Fayose said he was eminently qualified to become Nigeria’s president if people like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari could be so graced to be presidents.

He said: “My popularity, courageous spirit, unique contributions to the uplift of Ekiti state and other remarkable contributions to lifting different categories of people with no hope of becoming anything in life across the country were enough credentials to make me become Nigeria’s president.

“Let me express gratitude to my wife, Feyisetan for standing by me through thick and thin. Her support and cooperation played important roles in my political life”.

He also thanked others who believed so much in his philosophy, vision and mission, charging residents to be peaceful in their approach to issues, no matter the volume of provocation.