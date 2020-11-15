APC Cautions Saraki against Reintroduction of Thuggery to Kwara Politics

The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, against the use of hoodlums in his political activities, saying the era is gone for good in the state.

The party, in a statement, issued by its state Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Folaranmi Aro, came on the heels of alleged attacks on security agencies by some thugs in the convoy of Senator Saraki on Saturday.

A local news medium had reported one death in the alleged attack on the security operatives by hoodlums loyal to Senator Saraki.

“For the first time since Senator Bukola Saraki and his minions were overwhelmingly rejected by the people of Kwara State, our state again on Saturday recorded a sad reign of hoodlums at an event organised by the senator. This is sad and unacceptable. It is a reminder to the dark days of his inglorious reign in the state when he not only patronised hoodlums but he also placed them on government’s payroll, thereby legitimising thuggery,” the statement said.

“We have since 2019 put those ugly days of official patronage of hoodlums behind us as a state. While Senator Saraki is welcome back to Kwara from his self exile after his crushing defeat, we implore him not to bring back the era of thuggery which our government has succeeded in stamping out.

“With his supporters, including the urchins, driving against the traffic, blocking public roads, injuring innocent citizens going about their own businesses, and constituting nuisance to members of the public as was the practice in those ugly years, members of the public have wondered what has changed in the orientation of Senator Saraki, especially his patronage of thugs who had a history of tormenting members of the public.

“It is of great concern that many people were injured as a result of the lawless conduct of Senator Saraki and his minions. For example, many innocent persons have been rushed to General Hospital after sustaining serious injuries from the reckless behaviour of his followers. We do not want such ugly development again in Kwara. We urge decent members of the society to call Senator Saraki and his followers to order.”