Access Bank Appoints Kumapayi as Executive Director

Goddy Egene

Access Bank Plc has appointed Mr. Seyi Kumapayi and Mrs. Omosalewa Fajobi as executive director (ED) and non-executive director (NED) respectively following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Kumapayi is now ED, African Subsidiaries.

Prior to this appointment, Kumapayi has been the Group Chief Financial Officer of Access Bank Plc since 2008. He is a highly accomplished and result-driven professional.

He has over 20 years of progressive banking experience spanning across finance, strategy, risk management, and treasury. He joined Access Bank in 2002 as the Head of Financial Control and Credit Risk Management.

Prior to joining Access Bank, he held controller and analyst positions with First City Monument Bank Limited and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc respectively.

Kumapayi is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. He holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos, and a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He has also attended several Executive Management Development programmes in leading institutions including INSEAD, IMD and London Business School. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Chartered Institution of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). He is a board member of the Ogun State Security Trust Fund.

On the other hand, Fajobi is an experienced legal counsel and governance professional with a demonstrated history of working in the financial, investment and legal services industry. She is currently an Operating Director at Tengen Family Office Ltd. She is a versatile solicitor with strong competencies in negotiation, business risk management and financial analysis who has provided support in setting up companies across different sectors, creating operational bases that have proved effective and efficient.

Mrs. Fajobi worked with International Finance Corporation from May 2014 to June 2017 as Project Lead (Nigeria) Africa Corporate Governance Programmes. She also worked as Legal Counsel at the defunct Oceanic Bank from 2006- 2010 and Access Bank Plc from 2004-2006. Mrs. Fajobi holds an LLM Degree (Merit) from University of London (2009) with specialization in Corporate and Commercial Law and Second-Class Upper Degree from University of Lagos (1999). She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Commenting on these appointments, the Bank’s Chairman, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika, said: “We are very delighted to welcome the new appointees to the Board of Access Bank. These individuals have been chosen based on their exceptionally rich blend of professional, academic and corporate board experiences which are all relevant to the needs of our Board. We are strongly convinced that their skills will no doubt add significant value to our quest to become Africa’s Gateway to the World and the World’s Most Respected African Bank.”