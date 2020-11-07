VSF Covid-19 Emergency Taskforce to Kickstart 3rd Phase

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Foundation for the Support of the Victims of Terrorism (VSF), Friday said it had finalised plans to begin the 3rd Phase of its Covid-19 Emergency Taskforce Intervention from 16th November 2020.

Chairman, VSF, Gen. TY Danjuma, in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja by Spokesman of the Taskforce, Alkasim Abdulkadir, has approved a third phase of the intervention given the continuous prevalence of Corona Virus and hardship across the country.

Danjuma, said though the Covid-19 numbers had dropped in the frontline states, but “there are other new frontiers of infection, the food insecurity and the inadequate availability of PPEs for frontline workers and citizens still remained a challenge,” he noted.

He said: “We are grateful that according to information from the Presidential Task Force, Corona infections have greatly reduced, but danger has not been fully averted, and we must remain very vigilant.”

He further stated that after the successful interventions in the North East, South West and South Eastern regions of the country, the North West and North Central States of Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Benue, Niger and Plateau have been earmarked as the beneficiary states.

Similar, Chairperson of the Task Force, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, informed that as the first Private Sector led Humanitarian Initiative in the Country, “this third Phase of the VSF COVID-19 Palliative Program gives the VSF a veritable opportunity to consolidate on the impact of our Interventions by giving succour to low income communities of Nigeria.

She further added that the VSF was encouraged by the reopening of businesses and economic activities and seeing the lives of people return to normalcy in spite of the financial hardships, job losses and psychological impact of the pandemic on the lives of citizens.

“The VSF emergency Taskforce on Covid-19 working in close collaboration with the Presidential Task Force will construct boreholes, sanitation and hygiene stations in schools to ameliorate the current spread of the novel Corona Virus in FCT Abuja, Plateau and Nassarawa States and ensure that it eases the safe re-opening of schools.

“Other supports to schools will include hand sanitizers, wristbands and facemasks for children and reusable masks for teachers in Primary Schools in low income communities.”

She, however said, “in this phase, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons NCFRMI and National Council for Women Societies NCWS will also be receiving support for the underserved and vulnerable populations.”