My Presidency Will Unite Americans, Says Biden

Martins Ifijeh in New Jersey, USA

The President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, has said that his presidency will unite Americans irrespective of party affiliations.

In a victory message Saturday, he said: “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.

Although votes are still being counted in three states, Biden is currently on 290 Electoral College votes, which means he has comfortably surpassed the mandatory 270 Electoral College vote needed to win the US presidential contest.

His closest rival, President Donald Trump of the Republican Party is on 214 Electoral College votes.

Biden, who turns 78 at the end of this month, will become the oldest president when he is inaugurated in January in the midst of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, the deepest economic slump since the 1930s and a national reckoning on racism and police brutality that is still unresolved. His election will end Trump’s hold on Washington.