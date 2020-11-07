I’m Honoured to Be Your President, Biden Tells Americans

Joe Biden has told Americans that he is honoured and humble to be their President.

In his reaction to his victory following a grueling electoral process, Biden said with the campaign over, it’s time to come together as a nation.

The US President elect said: “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

“We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Biden will speak to the nation Saturday tonight.