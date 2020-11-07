Germany Invite Uduokhai for Uefa Nations

League Campaign to End Nigeria’s Pursuit

The Super Eagles have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the 23-year-old Nigerian descent, Felix Uduokhai has been handed his maiden invitation to the Germany national team for upcoming matches against the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Spain.

Uduokhai’s invitation to Joachim Low’s latest squad comes as a blow to Nigeria who was aiming to secure his commitment.

The 23-year-old, who was born to a Nigerian father and a German mother in the European country, has featured across Germany youth level with appearances for the U19, U20 and U21 teams.

Uduokhai has been a strong force in Augsburg’s defence this campaign, playing every minute of their Bundesliga matches so far with a goal to his name.

The centre-back joined Heiko Herrlich’s side permanently from Wolfsburg this summer after impressing on loan last campaign.

Germany will take on the Czech Republic in a friendly match in Leipzig next Wednesday before resuming their Uefa Nations League campaign against Ukraine and Spain, on November 14 and 17, respectively.

Uduokhai is another talent lost by the West African country after they missed the chance to lure Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to Gernot Rohr’s team.

Saka made his England debut in an international friendly match against Wales in October where he played for 76 minutes.

Despite these recent disappointments, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly planning to convince PSV teenage sensation Noni Madueke to dump England and pledge his international allegiance to the three-time African champions.

Madueke,18, has scored four goals with two assists in seven Eredivisie games this season.