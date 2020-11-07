Covid-19: Italy Coach, Mancini Tests Positive

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 55-year-old, who managed Manchester City from 2009-13, is asymptomatic and in self-isolation at his home in Rome.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed that Mancini had returned a positive test during “periodic checks of the technical staff”.

Italy have three fixtures in the next two weeks – a home friendly with Estonia on Wednesday and Nations League matches with Poland and Bosnia.

Mancini previously coached Inter Milan to three successive Serie A titles before joining City, where he won the Premier League in 2012 and FA Cup in 2011.

He took charge of the Italian team following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and led them to 10 wins from 10 in qualifying for Euro 2020.