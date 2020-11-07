Amotekun Takes over Operations in Ekiti as Police Reduce Patrol

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As the fallout of the EndSARS crisis forced the police across the country to perform skeletal policing work, the Ekiti State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps has now spread its tentacles across the state to safeguard the lives and property of Ekiti residents.

Amotekun began operations in full throttle on Monday, November 2, 2020, after its inauguration on October 26,2020, by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

To kickstart the security outfit, the governor inaugurated 370 Amotekun Corps that would be deployed to all the 16 local government areas, to curb cases of banditry, farmers-herders’ clashes and robbery.

During the EndSARS protests which was perceived to have been hijacked by hoodlums, scores of policemen were killed and several police stations razed across the country, which prompted the cops to take precautionary measures.

Some of them have refused to wear their uniforms in Ekiti since the violent protests occurred, which was part of the measures taken to checkmate mob action and untimely death.

It was gathered that the government was not comfortable with lax security situation across the country and the Amotekun had been mandated to map out strategies to fill the existing gap created by police’s tactical withdrawal of services, for fear of attacks.

Unsettled by this scenario, a source said the state government and the monarchs, who are heads of their respective communities were said to have prompted those in charge of the Amotekun security network on the need to rev the pedal of operations for Ekiti to be safe.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday on the increased operations across the state, the Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Brigadier Gen. Joe Komolafe, said the outfit had been doing its best under the present circumstances.

He said the body having commenced operation, had swiftly deployed its operatives to strategic areas of the state, to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

“We are going to do our best. The essence of the formation of Amotekun Corps is to complement the police and ensure that Ekiti is safe. We are not going to shirk in this statutory responsibility.

“Our primary responsibility is protection of lives and property and we won’t fail our people. But this we are going to discharge professionally and with civility”.

The Commandant , however, kept mum about the exact strategy being deployed to prevent total collapse of security in view of the withdrawal of the police from some of the duty posts.