Zulum Seeks Egypt’s Assistance in Training of Borno Lecturers

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who was on tour to Egypt, has requested the partnership to train lecturers in the state’s tertiary institutions and preachers, when he visited the World Organisation of Al-Azhar Graduates in Cairo, Egypt.

A statement issued yesterday by the governor’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, said Zulum, as part of his tour of the North African country for collaboration from universities in the country, last Wednesday also called for the re-opening of Al-Azhar Institute in Maiduguri, the opening of Arabic Centre and establishment of a branch of the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates in Borno State.

The governor, who was also at the Ain Shams University in Cairo, where he met with the president of the university, had discussion centering on collaboration between the university and Borno State in the area of medical studies ahead of the planned establishment of a Teaching Hospital for Borno State University.

Zulum aslo discussed the possibility of sending medical students to Egypt for courses that would expose them to different aspects of learning and specialisation.

The governor was conducted round the faculties of medicine and engineering, with details of programmes offered.

According to the statement, Zulum was impressed with what he saw, and hope to stimulate his own vision for medicine and engineering courses at the Borno State University.