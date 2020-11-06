Police Clash with EndSARS Protesters in Abuja

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Law enforcement officials and EndSARS activities, clashed Friday morning in Abuja, leading to arrest of some of the demonstrators.

The protesters, who gathered to demand for policing reforms, were teargassed by policemen outside the gate of the National Assembly Complex.

Gunshots were also said to been fired by the policemen

The activists were led by a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore. They had succeeded in painting the EndSARS mural on the road leading to the National Assembly Complex before the procession was disrupted by police.

The random clashes led to traffic hitches along the Shehu Shagari Road as commuters were making detour from the scene.

