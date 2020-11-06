PDP Reconstitutes Niger Caretaker Committee

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, has approved the reconstitution of the Niger State Caretaker Committee of the PDP.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the action of the NWC was taken in pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

Ologbondiyan said that members of the newly reconstituted Niger State Caretaker Committee are Dr. Akilu Indabawa who will serve as its chairman.

Other members of the committee are Hon. Timothy M. Jiya, Mr. Hussaini Garba, Hon. Abbas Waziri, Hon. Adamu Etsu, M. Wanigi, Mr. Gambo Ladan, Mr. Hamisu Musa Jankaro, Mrs. Asabe Katcha and Hon. Shima Ayati, who will serve as member/secretary.

The new caretaker committee, he said, is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Niger State from November 5, 2020, until a new executive committee is elected, for a period not exceeding 90 days (three months).

The NWC enjoined all leaders and members of the PDP in Niger State to be guided accordingly and continue to work together in line with the manifesto of the party and visions of its founding fathers.