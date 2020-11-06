Nasarawa Youths Ask for Monthly Stipends

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A coalition of youth groups in Nasarawa State has asked for a monthly stipends from the state government to its enable members to offset their running cost and boost the activities of youth organisations in the state.

The coalition made the demand yesterday in a communique it issued at the end of a five-day programme it organised to commemorate the first National Youth Day celebration.

The statement, which was read by the coalition’s Spokesperson and Chairman of the Nasarawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Youth Council (NYC), Mr. Idris Ojoko, demanded for adequate budgetary allocation to the youth sector as well as efficient involvement of youths in its implementation.

The statement reads in part: “That a bill for the establishment of a ‘Youth Development Commission’ be considered and passed into law to enable youths in Nasarawa State participate favourably in governance and decision making.

“Continuous engagement of youths by the Nasarawa State Government, at least quarterly, to discuss and appraise critical issues affecting the youths.”

The coalition also demanded the holding of a Youth Summit that would bring together at least one delegate from all the electoral wards to discuss issues affecting youths in the state.

It added that the “resources and privileges meant for youth empowerment and development should be properly channeled to youth organisations for proper utilization.”